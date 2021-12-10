Ahead of Organ Donation Discussion Day, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has encouraged the public to think about their own wishes and share them with family and friends.

The annual event,​ which takes place tomorrow (Saturday), focuses on asking people to consider their own choice around organ donation, to register a decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, and to talk about it with their loved ones.

Since April of this year, there have been 35 donors and families who have enabled 79 patients to receive a life-saving transplant in Northern Ireland.

Statistics have shown that 90% of people in Northern Ireland support organ donation, but only 50% have signed the Organ Donor Register.

Mayor Warke said: "Making the decision on whether or not to become an organ donor is a big decision and a personal one for each individual. "It's important that we all take the time to think about our own choice, and to share that choice with our family and friends.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and one of the greatest gifts that any of us could give is the gift of life.

"The statistics around organ donation are really quite incredible. One organ donor can save the lives of up to nine people, and with around 134 individuals currently on the waiting list in Northern Ireland, every single donor makes a huge difference to potentially saving someone's life.

"It's vitally important to remember that loved ones will always be involved before any organ donation can go ahead.

"Given the fact that only half of families agree to donate if they don't know their loved one's decision, but 9 out of 10 will support it if they know their loved one wanted to donate, I'd ask everyone to please share their choice. By doing so you could save lives."

You can record your decision around donation on the NHS Organ Donation Register at www.organdonationni.info