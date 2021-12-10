Delargy: Costs of school uniforms need to be cut and capped
Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has declared that the costs of school uniforms must be reduced and capped.
The Foyle MLA said: "Sinn Féin has brought forward a motion to the Assembly proposing action to cut and cap the cost of school uniforms.
"I am calling on the Education Minister to introduce regulations to cap uniform costs and provide statutory guidance to schools to ensure school uniforms are made affordable for families.
“A recent poll of parents showed that 94% were concerned about the rising costs of uniforms and PE gear, while 32% said they get into debt to cover the costs.
"Uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds, per-child, every year. This is unacceptable and must be addressed.
"With the cost of living rising, urgent action is needed to support families and I am calling on the Education Minister to legislate to ease the burden of school uniform costs.
"Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure school uniforms are affordable for all families.”
Mayor Warke joins the team at Visit Derry to celebrate the organisations recent award as Best Local Tourist Board. Pictured is Visit Derry Chairperson Michelle Simpson and Chief Executive Odhran Dunne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.