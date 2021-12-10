Search

10 Dec 2021

"Uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds, per-child, every year"

Delargy: Costs of school uniforms need to be cut and capped

"Uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds, per-child, every year"

Delargy: Costs of school uniforms need to be cut and capped

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has declared that the costs of school uniforms must be reduced and capped.

The Foyle MLA said: "Sinn Féin has brought forward a motion to the Assembly proposing action to cut and cap the cost of school uniforms.

"I am calling on the Education Minister to introduce regulations to cap uniform costs and provide statutory guidance to schools to ensure school uniforms are made affordable for families.

“A recent poll of parents showed that 94% were concerned about the rising costs of uniforms and PE gear, while 32% said they get into debt to cover the costs.

"Uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds, per-child, every year. This is unacceptable and must be addressed. 

"With the cost of living rising, urgent action is needed to support families and I am calling on the Education Minister to legislate to ease the burden of school uniform costs.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure school uniforms are affordable for all families.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media