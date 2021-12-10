Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has declared that the costs of school uniforms must be reduced and capped.

The Foyle MLA said: "Sinn Féin has brought forward a motion to the Assembly proposing action to cut and cap the cost of school uniforms.

"I am calling on the Education Minister to introduce regulations to cap uniform costs and provide statutory guidance to schools to ensure school uniforms are made affordable for families.

“A recent poll of parents showed that 94% were concerned about the rising costs of uniforms and PE gear, while 32% said they get into debt to cover the costs.

"Uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds, per-child, every year. This is unacceptable and must be addressed.

"With the cost of living rising, urgent action is needed to support families and I am calling on the Education Minister to legislate to ease the burden of school uniform costs.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure school uniforms are affordable for all families.”