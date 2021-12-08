Man dies in Derry-Strabane road crash

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the main Derry to Strabane Road.
The driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van died as a result of a collision involving a red Scania cement lorry at Ballymagorry on Victoria Road at around 3.25pm yesterday.
The man who died was in his 20s.
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment. Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but has now re-opened.
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21.
Joe Diver, Brand and Marketing Manager at Fibrus, and James Graham,South Derry/Londonderry Ulster Farmers’ Union GroManager.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.