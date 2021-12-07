Search

07 Dec 2021

Derry restaurant becomes Northern Ireland’s only standalone ‘Ireland’s Blue Book’ listing 

Browns Bonds Hill Chef patron, Ian Orr, accepting the prestigious invitation

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Browns Bonds Hill has been invited to join the prestigious Ireland’s Blue Book 2022. 

Ireland's Blue Book is a listing of Ireland's finest restaurants which includes four of Ireland’s Michelin star restaurants. 

The restaurant, situated in Derry’s Waterside, is an award-winning fine dining restaurant.  

Browns Bonds Hill has been awarded 2017 'Best Food Tourism Experience' by Tourism Northern Ireland, ‘Best Restaurant in Ulster’ by Restaurants Association of Ireland for the second time in 2016, having first been awarded the accolade during Derry UK City of Culture in 2013. 

The dedicated team uses the freshest local produce to create award winning menus with the establishment being recommended in the 2017 Michelin Guide. 

Commenting on their achievement; Browns Bonds Hill wrote: “We are delighted that Browns Bonds Hill has been invited to join the prestigious Ireland's Blue Book 2022. 

“We are the only standalone restaurant in Northern Ireland to be part of this illustrious collection. Well done to the team at Browns Bonds Hill.” 

Ireland’s Blue Book said they are “delighted” to welcome the restaurant to the Blue Book. 

