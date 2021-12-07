Sinn Féin welcome ministerial team to Derry 

The entire Sinn Féin ministerial team led by Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill will be in Derry tomorrow for a range of engagements, the party’s Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy has revealed.

Commenting on the visit, Pádraig Delargy said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such a strong delegation of Sinn Féin ministers to the city to meet with local businesses, health workers and local government officials.

“Led by Michelle O’Neill, the delegation also includes Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, and Executive Office Junior Minister, Declan Kearney, who are coming to hear first hand about the challenges and opportunities that exist in Derry.

“Events like this are part of the ongoing commitment by the Sinn Féin leadership to ensure that government is accessible and accountable and I am sure it will be a very constructive day.

“There are obviously many challenges still facing this city, not least in terms of mental health provision, the cost of living and job creation, so the opportunity to engage directly with ministers who can make key decisions is hugely important.

“Equally, there are huge opportunities ahead for Derry. We need to seize the potential for economic growth created by the protocol and to take the opportunity that is coming to help shape a new Ireland with support for reunification now stronger than ever and growing every day.”









