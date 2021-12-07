Search

07 Dec 2021

'Light of the Dove' event to mark birthday of St Colmcille cancelled due to Storm Barra

1,500 years since the birth of St Columba

Donegal artist Ewan Berry working on the specially commissioned light installation that will be showcased at the Light of the Dove event.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A special evening of light and reflection which was due to take place as part of the celebration of the 1500th year since the birth of St. Colmcille, also known as St. Columba, has been cancelled as a result of Storm Barra.

The event, was part of a programme co-ordinated throughout the year by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, with the support of key partners including the North West Development Fund, in conjunction with and supported by The Executive Office and The Irish Government.

The 'Light of the Dove' event was due to take place in Derry's Long Tower this evening (Tuesday, December 7). 

The public are invited to light a candle at 5.21pm today (Tuesday) to mark the year of St. Colmcille's birth, 1,500 years ago.

WATCH: TG4 and BBC ALBA celebrate Saint Colmcille who was born 1500 years ago on December 7

For more information on Colmcille 1500 visit www. colmcille1500.com or the Colmcille 1500 Facebook at www.facebook.com/ Colmcille1500NW

 

Local News

