Derry's Lumen Christi College named North's top post-primary school

A Derry college has been named the North's top post-primary school.
Parent Power, the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, identified the highest achieving schools throughout the UK ranked on their examination results from 2017-2019 with the Bishop Street college coming top of the class in the North.
The rankings in the post-primary school league tables were determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.
Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.
“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.
The North's top ten post-primary schools are:
1. Lumen Christi College, Derry
2. Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock
3. Friends' School Lisburn
4. Strathearn School, Belfast
5. Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast
6. Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast
7. Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt
8. Dalriada School, Ballymoney
9. Methodist College Belfast
10.Banbridge Academy
