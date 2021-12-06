Search

06 Dec 2021

Derry's Lumen Christi College named North's top post-primary school

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry college has been named the North's top post-primary school.

Parent Power, the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, identified the highest achieving schools throughout the UK ranked on their examination results from 2017-2019 with the Bishop Street college coming top of the class in the North.

The rankings in the post-primary school league tables were determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

Derry teachers 'top of the class' after winning highly-prestigious awards

Former US President Bill Clinton among those who offered congratulations

Collins' plan to destabilise north and bring Derry to Irish Free State fold died with his death

War of Independence hero looked to collapse the new Northern Ireland state and unite all 32 counties but Irish Civil War and strategy architect's killing stopped operation before it had chance to begin

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

The North's top ten post-primary schools are:

1. Lumen Christi College, Derry
2. Our Lady and St Patrick's College, Knock
3. Friends' School Lisburn
4. Strathearn School, Belfast
5. Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast
6. Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast
7. Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt
8. Dalriada School, Ballymoney
9. Methodist College Belfast
10.Banbridge Academy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media