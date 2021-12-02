Search

02 Dec 2021

Derry lad walked 5k every night to raise funds for Foyle Search and Rescue

Travis walked 5k every night to raise funds for Foyle Search and Rescue

Travis walked 5k every night of November to raise funds for local charities

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Local boy, Travis Brown, walked 5k every night of November with his mum, Sinead, and raised a staggering £1200 for Foyle Search and Rescue. 

The 12-year-old second year pupil at St Columb’s College, also donated money to the annual Christmas dinner hosted by Claude’s café at the City Hotel. 

Travis also took on this challenge last year, walking 150km in a month to raise money for his teammate whose father passed away early last year. 

His proud mum Sinead Brown said: “I am so proud of this wee man. He never complained, even when no one turned up, he just said, ‘aw well, at least I have you.’ He melts my heart, the wee critter. 

“He is a very generous and kind wee boy and always thinks of other people. 

“He's always looking out for others, not even less fortunate people, just people in general. 

“When we were doing the walk last year, Travis saw Foyle Search and Rescue out on the river doing an operation and he decided he would like to do it for them this year.” 

Thanking Travis for his donation, Foyle Search and Rescue wrote: “Amazing work Travis. We are honoured that we are the recipients of your donation. 

“You’ve been incredible the entire month and you should be very proud of yourself.” 

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke congratulated Travis on his incredible achievement. 

Mayor Warke said: “What an inspirational young man, huge congratulations. I had the pleasure of meeting Travis on the first day of his challenge and I look forward to welcoming him to the Guildhall in the coming weeks to acknowledge his efforts. 

“Take a bow Travis, well done young man and a big thanks to all your family and friends for all their support.” 

Travis himself added: “Even if I help only one person, I’m a happy boy.”  

