02 Dec 2021

"Rates Support Grant cut has huge impacts for Derry” 

Emmet Doyle

Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has slammed the Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has slammed the Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, after Councillors were briefed on the impact of the cut to the Rates Support Grant. 

The cut is set to have a negative financial impact for the Derry public. 
 
The Rates Support Grant is available to a number of Councils that cover less affluent areas to uplift spending power.  

Councillor Doyle said: “Over the last number of years, the Department for Communities has cut our grant by 25 per cent to the tune of over £700,000. 
 
“Not only does this make financing capital projects extremely difficult, but officers briefed Councillors this afternoon that just to stand still, rates will have to be raised by 1.17 per cent because of this cut. 
 
“The cut also means that leveraging funding, of up to £15m for our capital plans, is now impossible and the Minister has refused to meet the regional group of local government chief executives that members directed to lobby that this cut be reversed. 
 
“Sinn Féin hold both the Departments of Finance and Communities and if this is indicative of what Derry can expect from that party-there are further cuts to come- Aontú will steadfastly oppose.” 
 
Sinn Féin and the Communities Minister have been approached and are yet to comment. 

