Eastwood: Anger justified by MICA redress scheme announcement

The Irish Government has announced a revised MICA redress scheme whereby the costs of repair will not be covered if homeowners reside in Northern Ireland.

Homeowners in the North have expressed their concerns following the announcement as they will not be eligible for reimbursement for repair or rebuild of holiday homes.

Those that do reside in the South will still not be covered for 100% of the repair costs to their homes.

Commenting on the latest announcement, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said the anger of homeowners is justified.

MP Eastwood said: "Yesterday’s announcement represents a missed opportunity to give all those impacted the full and unconditional support they deserve.

“Houses aren’t simply just bricks and mortar; they are homes, and for many, they are retirement plans.

"The Government should review their policy to ensure complete redress for all those homeowners across the North West and to include those with holiday homes affected.

“This has consumed the lives of thousands; urgent change is needed to ensure it doesn’t continue to loom large over people’s futures.”