Derry's Foyle Road flooded again after heavy rainfall last night
The Foyle Road area of Derry has become flooded again after last night's heavy rainfall.
The flooding hotspot saw up to a foot of water flood the busy road.
Coshowen and Brandywell saw roads filled with water as cars and buses struggled to get through.
Many footpaths became water logged as the Council told the public "to be careful if out and about."
Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy raised the issue of flooding at Foyle Road during last week’s Infrastructure Committee.
Local Sinn Féin has held an onsite meeting with DFI officials demanding the issue be resolved as residents call for action.
Councillor Patricia Logue said: “It’s intolerable that residents have to live in constant fear of flooding to their homes and the surrounding area. Especially just a few weeks out from Christmas.
“Just last week the issue of flooding in the Foyle Road area was raised at the Assembly’s by MLA Pádraig Delargy. He has called on the Minister to intervene as a matter of urgency and resolve these recurring flooding issues.
“Regular flooding has been ongoing there for many years.
"The residents that I have been in contact with are demanding that remedial measures are carried out to address these repeated occurrences."
A total of 29,883 people within the Derry and Strabane council area have record a positive test for the Covid virus.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood: "This legislation is radical because we cannot afford to be timid in the face of an emergency like this."
The new Brandywell stand after it was completed in 2018. However, Phase Two of the stadium's redevelopment has yet to proceed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.