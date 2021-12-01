Derry's Foyle Road flooded again after heavy rainfall

The Foyle Road area of Derry has become flooded again after last night's heavy rainfall.

The flooding hotspot saw up to a foot of water flood the busy road.

Coshowen and Brandywell saw roads filled with water as cars and buses struggled to get through.

Many footpaths became water logged as the Council told the public "to be careful if out and about."

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy raised the issue of flooding at Foyle Road during last week’s Infrastructure Committee.

Local Sinn Féin has held an onsite meeting with DFI officials demanding the issue be resolved as residents call for action.

Councillor Patricia Logue said: “It’s intolerable that residents have to live in constant fear of flooding to their homes and the surrounding area. Especially just a few weeks out from Christmas.

“Just last week the issue of flooding in the Foyle Road area was raised at the Assembly’s by MLA Pádraig Delargy. He has called on the Minister to intervene as a matter of urgency and resolve these recurring flooding issues.

“Regular flooding has been ongoing there for many years.

"The residents that I have been in contact with are demanding that remedial measures are carried out to address these repeated occurrences."