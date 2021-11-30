Search

30 Nov 2021

Derry Christmas market to bring food, fun and festive cheer this December 

Derry Christmas market to bring food, fun and festive cheer this December 

The Mayor has invited Santa and his Elf and Safety helpers to Derry for a quick visit before Christmas

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Guildhall Square in Derry will play host to a whole host of traders offering unique gifts and scrumptious tasty treats when the Walled City Christmas Market comes to the city in the first two weekends of December.​

The city's markets, nestled between the Guildhall and the Derry walls, are known throughout the country for their charming handmade crafts and mouth-watering food.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged visitors and locals alike to pay them a visit.

The Mayor said: "I am really excited to see the Walled City Market return, it provides an excellent platform for local traders and a brilliant selection of unique gifts and food for shoppers.

"It has been another tough year for traders so I am pleased that they will have the opportunity to showcase their products again.

"I'd like to encourage shoppers to make an extra effort to support them this year, when we shop local and keep money in the local economy it gives everyone a boost."

The Walled City Markets are one of the key events in Derry's Christmas programme.

The Mayor has invited Santa and his Elf and Safety helpers to Derry for a quick visit before Christmas and planned lots of festive fun activities for all the family to enjoy.

His programme will reach the city's Guildhall from Friday December 17 until Sunday December 19.

Tickets are free and will be available to book at derrystrabane.com/christmas

Local News

