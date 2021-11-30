Search

30 Nov 2021

Council backs Enagh Park and Temple Road ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ 

Council backs Enagh Park and Temple Road ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ 

Council members voted unanimously to support the development of a ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ in Strathfoyle Country Park surrounding Enagh Lough

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

At a meeting on Thursday, Derry and Strabane District Council members voted unanimously to support the development of a ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ in Strathfoyle Country Park surrounding Enagh Lough. 

Sinn Féin Councillor Fleming, Alliance Councillor Ferguson, and SDLP Councillor Mooney brought the motion to Council which also states that the council supports the ongoing efforts of local community groups and The Rural Area Partnership who are working to advance and realise the vision. 

Council will now look at ways to allocate resources to establish a new Greenway link connecting Judges Road to the proposed site for the ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ at the Auld School Site on Temple Road.  

Councillor Fleming said: “This would be transformational. It would be a greater use and safer use of the Country Park, Gransha Woods and Enagh Lough. 

“Also, it would mean the site, known to people as the old school and Church site, being brought back into use. 

"This won’t just have an effect on the locality of Strathfoyle Park but also the city and greater district." 
Councillor Ferguson continued: “The Lough is on my doorstep and even I don’t know its full history. It has its own eco-system.  

“It is a rural hub and over lockdown, many people have discovered the Lough and have used it for a number of activities. It is a very rural area and this has impacted on many residents.  

“We are hoping with the aspirations for the Enagh Lough country park that some of these issues would be addressed. 

“We are asking to secure a connection from the Strathfoyle greenway to the Lough and Gransha area which would be impactful for the new houses so they could actively walk or cycle to the Lough. 

“It would link the moss area to, hopefully, a country hub at the old school where safe parking could be accessed. 

“If we were to overlook this small connection, we would be overlooking an absolute gem in the area.” 

The Council also hopes in time to expand the Greenway within the district to areas such as Eglinton. 

Councillor Mooney added: "I was struck by the work that has already gone into this concept. This is a rural tourism project that will seek to bring eco, adventure, cultural and rural tourism within the site.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media