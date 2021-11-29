Guildhall and Tower Museum close temporarily after staff COVID cases
Derry City and Strabane District Council has closed the Guildhall and Tower Museum buildings to the public for a number of days to facilitate a deep clean after staff members tested positive for COVID.
The decision was made in the interests of health and safety. A deep clean of the Harbour House facility will also be carried out and the staff based there relocated or advised to work from home.
Apologising for any inconvenience caused, a spokesperson for the Council said the decision was made in the interests of health and safety of Council staff and the wider public who use the facilities.
The spokesperson said it is hopeful the facilities will reopen to the public on Friday December 3.
All events scheduled to take place at the Guildhall this week have been rescheduled or cancelled.
The Mayor will continue to carry out his engagements this week however events scheduled to take place in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall are being rescheduled or held virtually.
Anyone with any queries relating to the Mayor’s engagements can contact his office directly at mayor@derrystrabane.com
Further updates will be provided later this week.
