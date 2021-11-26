Part of main Derry to Strabane road closed due to 'serious road traffic collision'

The Victoria Road is closed close to Magheramason due to a serious road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "Be aware diversions are in place on several roads, so we would encourage everyone to avoid the Victoria Road between Strabane and Newbuildings for the next few hours if possible.
"Diversions are currently in place at Duncastle Road, Glenshane Road, Trench Road, Belt Road, Berryhill Road, Keery Road and Woodend Road.
"Expect delays, so please allow extra time for your journey."
