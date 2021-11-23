ARC Fitness in Derry, a Not-For-Profit social enterprise helping people tackle substance abuse, have opened a new and bigger gym in order to provide more support and services in the city.

ARC Fitness secured their first premises in June 2019- a small shared studio in Derry’s Waterside- but did not have the space to facilitate the demand for their services.

Gary Rutherford at ARC Fitness said: “We could only facilitate up to eight people at a time in that space. We finally secured this new unit in July 2021 and renovated it ourselves.

“There has been demand for our services from the outset. We have been working off a waiting list and we could in no way service the demand from our old premises.

“At one point we had well over a hundred people waiting to avail of our service. Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that substance use is increasing therefore so are the negative consequences of it. Demand for addiction services far outweighs supply.”

ARC was established as a Facebook signposting service, a voluntary initiative, in May 2019.

It remains a not-for-profit addiction recovery and mental health organisation set up to empower people struggling with substance misuse disorders through physical activity then watch them thrive and succeed in life after addiction.

Gary continued: “As a sober active community, we help people make positive and informed choices about recovery.

“ARC now delivers programmes to family members who are supporting individuals with substance use problems; to children and young adults and within the local communities.

“The new premises now acts as a Hub for those who need help and support. We have created a positive, life-changing environment and we intend to fully utilise it to run 1-1 & group sessions, workshops, exercise classes, therapies and multiple programmes.

“Most of all it allows us to grow a community of like minded people committed to making positive change in their lives.

“It is so important to acknowledge and thank the hard work and dedication of the 14 strong ARC Team. Our team ranges from mental health nurses, to therapists, to PTs and peer support workers.

“Without this exceptional bunch of compassionate, experienced and dedicated people, ARC would not be here today.”