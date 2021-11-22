Search

22/11/2021

Doyle: Energy companies must establish hardship funds for customers this winter

Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has called on energy companies to establish hardship funds for customers this winter

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has called on energy companies to establish hardship funds to assist customers who will struggle with rising prices this winter.

It has been recently announced that energy prices could see a rise of up to 22 per cent come the new year.

Councillor Doyle said: “A number of weeks ago I engaged with the Utility Regulator around the responsibility of energy firms to ensure customers did not have to choose between heating or eating this winter in the face of rising bills.

"The Regulator wrote to all companies outlining how it expected customers to be treated and crucially, asked them to consider establishing hardship funds that would help customers who were facing unaffordable bills.

"The Regulator have been unable to tell me if companies have acted on that suggestion and I am calling on all energy companies to act.

"Large companies across the water, such as Scottish Power, have set aside funds to help customers and the energy firms who operate here. Given our economic position, and the high rates of fuel poverty, we must follow.

"I remain deeply concerned as to how the people of Derry will fare this winter in the fact of rising energy prices and either static incomes or, in light of the £20 a week Universal Credit cut, a falling income.

"That is why I have asked Council to bring the energy companies, the regulator and the energy branch of the Department of the Economy before elected representatives and I intend to demand they all establish these funds to protect those most in need this winter.”

