Trek NI selling charity calendars to raise funds for PIPS charity

After the success of last year’s charity calendar, Trek NI are selling a 2022 calendar to raise money for Northern Ireland charity, PIPS.



Founder of Trek NI, David McIlroy, said: “This is our second charity calendar- we sold our first version in 2020 in support of Air Ambulance NI - and were fortunate enough to raise £2,520 with the help of our brilliant online follower base.



“I have to admit I may have stolen the idea from my wife, Christine, who sold her own charity landscape calendar one previous year through her business Christine McIlroy Photography.



“She played a major part in pulling this one together though, so hopefully that means she's forgiven me.”



The images for this year's calendar were selected by a panel of judges- Adrian Hendroff, Jen Duffield, Leigh Parke, Paddy Higgins, Ryan Simpson and Christine McIlroy-, who chose 13 photos from several hundred entrants in Trek NI’s calendar competition earlier this year.



David said: “Each winning photographer received their own copy of the calendar and an organic cotton Trek NI beanie hat.

“I know the judges found it really tough choosing just 13 images from those sent in, such was the overall quality of the submissions.



50 per cent of every sale goes to PIPS charity, a non-profit organisation which provides crisis support for those at risk of suicide or self-harm.



David continued: “2020 was obviously an incredibly difficult year for everyone due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed on everyday life because of it.



“Mental health, which was already a major issue for many around the world, was exacerbated further by isolation and loneliness.



“PIPS do fantastic work with those suffering from poor mental health, especially if they've considered suicide, so we wanted to help support their efforts this time round.”



Trek NI is an online resource and eco-friendly brand inspired by Northern Ireland that connects local businesses with a highly-engaged local audience, championing everything Northern Ireland has to offer.



The charity calendars are available via Trek NI’s website: www.trekni.com