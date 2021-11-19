Search

19/11/2021

Power NI to increase price of electricity by 21.4%

Hike to take effect from January 1

Reporter:

staff reporter

Northern Ireland’s largest energy supplier, Power NI is set to increase its electricity tariff by 21.4% from the new year.

 The increase, to come into effect from January 1, will see the yearly electricity bill of a typical household with a credit meter rise by around £131 per year. Those customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter costs will increase by around £127 per year.

 Raymond Gormley, head of energy at the Consumer Council, said: “This is only Power NI’s second increase in two years but the news will adversely impact those customers already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget, especially as the increase comes at the beginning of the New Year.

 “The Consumer Council would encourage Power NI customers on a standard tariff to think about switching payment option or changing billing method. Consumers could save around £60 per year by benefiting from discounts offered by the supplier.

 “Consumers who are struggling financially with their energy bills or topping up their meter should contact their supplier directly for help and information."

