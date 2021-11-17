Search

17/11/2021

New campaign to support vulnerable adults is launched by Western Trust 

Valerie Devine, Head of Service for Adult Safeguarding in the Western Trust, explains their new campaign to support vulnerable adults

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

The Western Health and Social Care Trust have launched a new campaign which aims to support vulnerable adults who are at risk of harm or who need protection. 


It is hoped that the new ‘See Something, Say Something’ adult safeguarding campaign, developed by the Trust’s Adult Protection Gateway Service, will raise awareness of the many different types of abuse faced by vulnerable people. 


Valerie Devine, Head of Service for Adult Safeguarding in the Western Trust said: “Adult Safeguarding is about those adults who are at risk of harm or who need protection due to their vulnerabilities. 


“An adult can have vulnerabilities for a variety of reasons, for example due to their age, disability, physical or mental health or their life circumstances. 


“Through our new campaign over the coming months we will be highlighting the different types of abuse that can occur and we will be identifying ways for the public to spot it and report it – See Something Say Something.

 
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has meant that many adults with vulnerabilities have had to endure long periods without social contact in order to keep them safe from COVID19. In some cases, this can result in adults who have vulnerabilities being more at risk of abuse. 


“They are more at risk of abuse because of social isolation and the stress it causes. Additionally, for many there has not been the same level of face-to-face interaction as they may not get as many visitors to check in on them and as a result personal contact has reduced in many cases. 


“We want to provide help and support to those adults who are vulnerable,” she continued, “Who at are at risk of or who are suffering abuse. It is a worry that despite adults being more vulnerable to abuse there has been a reduction in the number of cases being brought to our attention. 


“We would encourage everyone who has any concerns about a vulnerable adult in their community to report it to our team. If you see something that makes you worried or see an adult who is vulnerable being abused then please say something. Let’s tackle abuse together.” 


Despite the Covid-10 pandemic, the Western Trust Adult Protection Gateway service is fully operational. 


If members of the team need to visit adults in any setting to ensure their safety and protection, they will do so in a safe way using the appropriate PPE. 


Abuse of adults who are vulnerable can take many forms and can include abuse by family members or carers. 


This can be neglect of their basic or health needs, physical abuse, including hitting or injury or financial abuse through scams and exploitation. 


Also, psychological abuse which can include name calling and bullying, sexual abuse, for example, sexual contact without consent or when somebody can’t give consent and, increasingly, through social media. 


Anyone can contact the Western Trust Adult Safeguarding Team Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, on 02871 611366 and ask to speak with the Person on Duty.

 
At any other time, members of the public should phone the Regional Emergency Social Work Service number on 02895 049999. 

