Search

13/11/2021

New book to examine the long lost days of Derry and Donegal's Lough Swilly train

Lough Swilly train

Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway, Kilmacrenan Stn, 4-8-0 no12

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new book is to be launched next week, which sets to examine the iconic Lough Swilly train.

The new book, titled: "The Lough Swilly Remembered" is written By Jim McBride. Jim has been involved with railway heritage and preservation for decades and is the Irish editor for the Disused Stations website.

A number of events will be held next week to help the launch the book (see dates, times and venues below).

Jim stated: “The book looks at the last twenty years of the Lough Swilly Railway from the early 1930s, up to the closure of the railway itself in 1953. In this book we travel on the Swilly, from Derry to Burtonport, and also visit Letterkenny and Buncrana. This story is told through many historic photos from the past.

"Over 50 unpublished photos have been selected of this forgotten Irish railway, which had some unique and distinctive features. This book is published locally, with all profits going towards railway preservation in County Donegal.

"As part of the launch of this book, we are holding a series of events across the North West, some of which will include a short talk about the Londonderry & Lough Swilly Railway”.

Niall McCaughan, Manager of Donegal Railway Heritage Centre added: “We are delighted yet again to be launching a new book of photographs, celebrating the unique railways across this county. In this publication, Jim has brought together many fascinating and never seen before photographs of the “Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway” in its heyday.

"This is a welcome addition to the Donegal Railway archive, and includes photographs of Derry, Letterkenny, Bridge End, Tooban, Fahan, Buncrana, Burtonport, and many more locations.

"The book which is just out before Christmas, should prove a popular stocking filler!”  

The Lough Swilly Remembered is available online at www.donegalrailway.com and at various bookshops across the North West. The new book is just €13 + Postage of €4 = €17. For more information contact info@donegalrailway.com or Tel: 074 9722655

Book launch events:

Monday 15th  November, 6:30pm

Venue: Central Library, Derry

Talk & Book Launch

______________________________ _____

Tuesday 16th  November, 6:30pm

Venue: The Railway Tavern, Fahan

Talk & Book Launch

______________________________ ______

Wednesday 24th  November, 5:00pm

Venue: Donegal Railway Heritage Museum

Launch (Live streamed on Facebook)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media