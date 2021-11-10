Global company AquaQ to bring new jobs to Derry 

AquaQ Analytics, a provider of specialist Data Management and Data Analytics products and services, is to launch new offices in Derry and in turn create 40 high value jobs in the city.



The company, which has its headquarters in Belfast and employs 230 employees globally, also has operations across London, New York, Vancouver, Singapore and Hong Kong.



Welcoming the announcement Mayor Warke said it was great news not only for the city but the wider North West City region.



Mayor Warke said: “I am delighted that these high-quality, well-paid jobs in the software development sector are coming to the city and region.



“The company is very well established and their decision to expand their workforce into this region is recognition of our highly skilled workforce and talent base."



Among the roles advertised for recruitment are Java and React developers for the company’s rapidly expanding Software Engineering division.



In an effort to recruit for the positions and to promote their presence in the North West, AquaQ is hosting an insight event at The City Hotel Derry from 7.30pm on Thursday November 18.



Encouraging the public to attend this event, the Mayor said the information session will provide potential new employees and new graduates with a chance to find out more about AquaQ and to speak with staff in an informal setting about the roles on offer.



AquaQ is one of the fastest growing companies in Northern Ireland. These new roles will offer successful applicants with a flexible mix of work from home, along-side working from the office.

For more contact info@aquaq.co.uk or visit the AquaQ Website.



For current vacancies see AquaQ Careers.