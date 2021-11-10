Derry woman set to begin walk 50 of 79 walks to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society

Marie Ward decided earlier this year to take on a walking challenge to raise money for dementia through supporting Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland.



Marie lost her mum to the horrible disease and planned to walk 79 walks to raise funds to support families and those with the condition locally.



Marie is about to embark on walk number 50 as she gets closer to her goal.

Marie's fundraiser has already raised nearly £4800 for Alzheimer's Society.



Marie said: “For any of you that know me, you will be aware that I lost my lovely wee mammy in February 2020.



“Her name was Elizabeth Diamond, known as Bertha to her friends and family. My mum had Alzheimer’s disease. She was so loving and caring to everyone, decent, kind and loved a bit of craic. She lived independently with my dad in her bungalow.



“However, over a number of years, this horrible disease took everything away from the person I loved. I have to admit I used to think that Alzheimer’s was memory loss and how wrong I was.



“In the early stages, mum would forget dates and words and recall short-term events. She would repeat her stories quite a lot. Then it progressed to difficulty in piecing together what she wanted to say or to follow others in conversation, she lost the ability to cook and needed more and more care.



“She could remember events from a long time ago when she was younger. We then experienced mood swings, sometimes irritation over the slightest things and sometimes withdrawn. In the end times, she couldn’t remember eating, food was hot and then cold or unfamiliar to her, she would have difficulty swallowing and worst of all repeating pleas for help.



“My dad passed away in May 2019 and sometimes she remembered he was gone and other times not. It was just awful but I am grateful that she knew me till the end.



“I really wanted to do something positive for those suffering from this condition and for their families. So, I am doing 79 walks for Dementia. Why 79? Because that was the age my mum was when she died so one walk for each year of her life.



“Mum didn’t walk herself but she lived in both the Cityside and Waterside of Derry. I’m going to walk the two bridges-Craigavon and Foyle- because it captures the city, it’s a nice walk of seven miles with lovely scenery.



“I’m no athlete and whilst this would be easy for others it’s a challenge for me. 79 walks at seven miles per walk is 553 miles. However, I also want 79 partners to walk with me.



“They can do the walk for someone they love that is or has suffered from dementia, they can do it for charity or just to support me. I’m not tied to it being the bridges, I’m also open to doing a walk that means something to my partner on the day.”



For every walk, Marie will donate £10 which gives a starting total of £790 for the charity.



“As I said, I’m definitely not an athlete but I want to do two-three walks a week. This will take me at least six months and I started at the beginning of June.



“I’m conscious of some holiday time and hopefully not but if any injury means I need to cut back a bit my goal is to have it all completed before my mum’s second anniversary, in February 2022.”



If you want to join Marie on her walk, either individually, as a group or as a relay team, contact Maire via the fundraiser Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/79WalksForDementia/



To donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/79-walks-for-dementia