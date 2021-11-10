Search

10/11/2021

Action Mental Health’s Elfie Fundraiser set to return this year

Join Action Mental Health’s Elfie Fundraiser for festive fun, fitness and frolics

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Action Mental Health’s Elfie Day fundraiser is set to return after last year’s success.

 
AMH helps and supports adults recover from mental ill-health and provides a range of training programmes to help increase confidence and self-esteem, gain new skills, qualifications and improve career opportunities. 


All the money raised through the various events of the Christmas Elfie Fundraising campaign will go towards supporting people in Northern Ireland, including AMH Foyle, living with mental ill-health as well as promoting positive mental health and resilience to future generations. 


AMH’s seasonal sprite returns for its own special event – Elfie Day – on December 10, when everyone – schools, businesses, groups and individuals – are invited to organise an Elfie-themed event to help raise funds. Ideas for the day include: 

-Dress as elves and host an Elfie themed fancy dress day at work or school. 

-Host an Elfie tea break or Elfie party night. 

-Host an Elfie themed Carol Concert. 

-Host your own Elfie themed sponsored walk or run, in school or at work. 


Other major events include the Elfie’s Festive 5K and Elfie's Abseil which are set to take place in Belfast on December 5 and 12 respectively.


Any donation, big or small, will help towards the vital services. For example, £65 could pay for a counselling session for a local person who is struggling to cope and £500 could help to pay for specialist training to help people develop strategies for dealing with stress and anxiety.  


To find out more about Action Mental Health’s 2021 Elfie Christmas campaign visit www.amh.org.uk or email: fundraising@amh.org.uk 

Local News

