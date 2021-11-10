Search

10/11/2021

“I want every product to either make someone laugh or pull at someone’s heartstrings.”  

Popular Derry online store, Ferry Clever, opens first shop front  

“I want every product to either make someone laugh or pull at someone’s heartstrings.”  

Popular Derry online store, Ferry Clever, opens first shop front  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Christopher Ferry, the mastermind behind the online store ‘Ferry Clever,’ has opened his first shop front after lockdown success.  
Christopher, a graphic designer for around 15 years, opened his first store on Derry’s Bishop Street last Wednesday.  
The Derry native started the business during the first lockdown, around April last year.  
He said: “I was a graphic designer in the entertainment industry for loads of different clubs in Belfast, Galway and Dublin but, with COVID, all that stopped.  
“I wasn’t making any money, so I knew I had to come up with something to work on for myself. I always wanted to do something for myself. I always wanted to sell my graphic designs as a product.  
“I had a sit down and had a think of how I would do that. I came up with the idea that, regardless of what's going on in the world, it's always going to be someone’s birthday, it’s always going to be someone’s anniversary.   
“From then, I just made as many cards as I could. I said to myself, they need to do one of two things: either pull at somebody’s heartstrings or make somebody laugh.   
“That is still my goal with every card. If I make a card and I don’t think it’ll do either of those things, I just start again.  
“The main reason for that goal was because I started this business during COVID and everybody was down in the dumps and really sad.  
“I just thought this was a great excuse to try and put a smile on people’s faces.”  
Christopher started his business online and initially thought it was a temporary thing. He used Instagram as a tool for marketing and soon gained a large following.   
“Everyone was loving the wee videos and content and the cards just started getting more and more popular.   
“I always- even way, way back- thought to myself, how I could sell graphic design as a product.  
“Then when the cards started coming along, I decided to open a unit. I was scared, it was a big risk, but it’s the same as everything else, like with the cards; if you don’t take the risk, you’ll never know.  
“I just went for it then. Everything has happened in such a short space of time. There were lots of other pressures too with opening a shop during these times but it’s going well so far.”  
Christopher has already had to restock cards and has plans for other products and Christmas merchandise with the festive season coming up.  
Christopher continues to keep his stock in around 18 local businesses too as he says they were always good to him and in Derry, 'local businesses always support local businesses.'  
“Loads of wee things came together for me. I feel very blessed and grateful that everything worked out and I’ve landed on my feet.”  
You can shop Ferry Clever online or pop down to the new store at 17-21 Bishop Street in Derry. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media