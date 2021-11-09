Ferguson: All health workers should receive £500 payment before Christmas

All health workers should receive £500 payment before Christmas
Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has said independent health staff should receive the £500 recognition payment with no more delay.
The health minister indicated that workers could receive the payments before Christmas.
The Foyle MLA said: "Independent health workers should receive the £500 recognition payment without any more delay.
“I welcome an indication from the health minister that workers could receive this payment before Christmas – this must happen.
“Workers are frustrated that the details of the hours they worked were only requested from employers nine months after the scheme was announced.
