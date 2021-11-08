“To hear that GPs are under performing, in my eyes, is nonsense.”  

Anthony Murray, who was sadly recently diagnosed with bowel cancer, has said he has nothing but praise for his treatment from the NHS.



The 56-year-old was urged by loved ones to go get checked and the results confirmed the devastating news.



Anthony, who has resided in Derry for 29 years, has been diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer and wants to thank the NHS staff for all their support so far and urges the public to go get symptoms seen to.



He said: “If it hadn’t of been for these guys, I wouldn’t have gone to the doctors. I am the kind of guy that would have just ignored it, let it clear itself. All I had was slight stomach cramps and constipation and I let it go for a couple of months. I was just taking tablets to cover it up.



“I want people to know you could be covering up something you don’t know is there. It could be nothing but get yourself checked out.



“I went to the GP who took bloods and suggested I do a FIT test. The results of the FIT test showed that something wasn’t right and within two weeks I was referred to the Endoscopy unit to have a colonoscopy.



“This test showed up something in the bowel. After a week, I got the result that I had bowel cancer.



“I received a lot of help and support from the specialist nurses. After that, I had a CT and an ultrasound.”



Anthony underwent surgery October 12 and is currently recovering at home with the support of his wife.



He continued: “The surgeon kept me informed before and after the surgery. I am still healing now after the surgery; it is still very fresh.



“They can’t do anything until the wound is healed. Once the wound is healed, there is a possibility I might need chemotherapy, but in tablet form.



“I think we got it pretty quick, I don’t know how long it's been there. The tumour was 3.3cm and they removed 5cm either side of that as well. The chemo is just to make sure it doesn’t come back again.



"The bit I hate is not getting out to do stuff and be fit enough to do what I was able to do before, but it’s a process.”



Anthony wants to thank the NHS for their ongoing support and the urgency of his treatment.



“This whole process started around three months ago and I am sitting here recovering from surgery. Very, very quick. 12 weeks from my initial appointment to recovering from surgery.



“The worst part was waiting the two weeks for the surgery, but that was due to COVID procedures. I went in on the Thursday and came out on the Wednesday.



“The theatre staff, nursing staff and all the support staff on the wards were extremely helpful, caring and supportive. After discharge I have been treated really well by the treatment room staff at the health centre as well as the out of hours staff.”



Anthony said he can’t praise the NHS enough, “It’s a slow process to recovery but they were so quick with everything they could do. They couldn’t do enough for you. They work so hard. They haven’t got enough staff and still do everything that needs to be done.



“Some of the nurses work 12 hour shifts and get no break. I can’t understand why they get any negative comments, they’ve been nothing but brilliant to me.



“I know it can be hard to get an appointment but the minute I said my symptoms, I was seen to straight away.



“The GPS have been most compassionate and supportive. To hear that GPs are under performing, in my eyes, is nonsense. I want to thank all the NHS staff, surgeons, GPs and nursing staff alike.”