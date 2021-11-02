AMH New Horizons Foyle celebrates clients’ achievements

Clients at Action Mental Health’s recovery service in the North West have been celebrating their successes in the year of the pandemic, achieving a host of brand-new qualifications.



66 clients received 243 certificates for a variety of vocational, personal development and employability courses.



At the celebrations, clients past and present spoke of their personal journeys through New Horizons, including a number who have progressed on to employment and further training following the achievement of certificates and qualifications.



Action Mental Health’s New Horizons Foyle has maintained the spotlight on mental health despite the restrictions of the Covid-19 outbreak, offering clients a comprehensive programme of specialist training courses, tailoring programmes to suit individuals’ personal needs.



Colleen Harkin, Assistant Director of Community Adult Mental Health Services, Western Trust praised AMH staff for their hard work.



Ms Harkin said: “AMH’s mission statement, ‘to make a positive difference to people’s mental health and well-being’ was certainly confirmed by the clients who and shared their journeys, reflecting on the positive impact of engaging in a service that provides person centred programmes and demonstrates passion, empowerment, excellence and respect as well as the benefits of peer support."



Opening the proceedings, AMH New Horizons Foyle’s Service Manager, Pauline Flanagan, said: “What we have selected here as clients’ key achievements are really a summary which will only skim the surface of the many milestones achieved by them, and the day-to-day work carried out by staff.



“We would like to thank AMH personnel, senior management, the Board and funders for all their contributions in helping staff on the ground to do their job through this most difficult of times.



“We look forward with confidence in continuing to work together to improve outcomes for local people.”



Guests of the event were shown a snapshot video diary of recovery programmes from the past year.



Chief Executive of Action Mental Health, David Babington added: “I have been particularly conscious of the disproportionate impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on all clients registered with AMH who already face inequalities and barriers in their lives, so I am very impressed by all that has been achieved over the year.



“Through strong partnership working and effectively listening, AMH staff have been responsive, offering the correct support at the right time, in the right way.”