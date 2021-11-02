Christmas charity motorbike run raising funds for Foyle foodbank 

The local biking community in Derry is set to do their annual fundraising motorbike run on December 5.



The charity run, which sees up to 100 bikes taking part, will be collecting tins of sweets and biscuits and raising funds for Foyle foodbank.



Richard Kelly, one of the event’s organisers said: “The local biking community in Derry have been taking Santa to the children's ward at Altnagelvin for years, taking the kids presents and making a donation to the ward.



“Unfortunately, with Covid, that has not been possible, so we decided that the Foyle food bank would be a great charity to support.

"We thought even more so this year, with rising energy costs and benefits being cut, families in our community will struggle and we have to do our best to help.



“Last year's run was very successful as we collected around 200 tins of sweets and biscuits and raised £1767.50, which we were very proud of.



“The people of Derry always step up when needed.



“Depending on the weather, last year we had around 80 bikes, and we're hoping for the same this year.

“The community can support us by coming to see us off on the 5th of December and making a donation or by donating on our just giving page or donating directly to the Foyle food bank in Springtown Industrial Estate.



“The support we get from our families and the community is fantastic and we couldn't do this without them. On behalf of myself, Hugh Doherty, Neil Brown and Gerry McGeady, we thank them all.”



Anyone can take part in the event and families and the public can see the bikers off at Prehen Boating Club car park, where Santa will also be there to wave them off.

Supporting the event, Foyle Foodbank said: "We are delighted that Richard and the local biking community have decided to support the Foodbank for a second year in a row.

"Last year’s event was a huge success and the money raised and food collected helped us to provide help to those who are struggling in the local community.

"The past few years have been incredibly difficult for so many, so we are so grateful that they have chosen the Foodbank to support again this year and wish them the best of luck with the event."



Pop down to donate or donate what you can to Foyle food bank or visit: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=617876276035282&id=100034387458121