Drugs, addiction and decriminalisation' focus of Derry public talk

A public talk to take place in Derry tomorrow night (Wednesday)will discuss the issue of drug use and addiction in the city.

Organisers say a 'new approach' is needed by governments north and south.

Caolán Doherty, from Creggan, who has spoken out about mental health issues in the past and who is a spokesperson for organisers, Lasair Dhearg, argues that 'the current strategy implemented by both governments has failed us all.'

He said: "That strategy is focused on approaching drug use from a legal perspective, with significant resources funneled through the policing and justice system, criminalising those suffering from addiction."

Caolán added: "We are arguing that those billions in pounds and euros should instead be channelled through the respective health systems here, alongside the complete decriminalisation of all drugs in order to do that."

"We know that, as a socialist republican organisation, this may not be an easy conversation for everybody to have, but we also know that this issue has only been getting worse in recent years. Almost one in five people suffer from a mental health condition across Ireland, and of those that do, 3.5% self-medicate.

"In recent months our membership base concluded a period of internal discussion on this issue, culminating in a new policy document entitled 'Drugs, Addiction and Decriminalisation' where we clearly lay out the failure of governments north and south in dealing with this issue, and kickstart that conversation in order bring forward a new strategic approach for the betterment of us all."

"Our position is heavily informed and inspired by the Portuguese model, whose government favour decriminalisation of drugs and approaching the issue from a health perspective. The consequences for Portugal have been significant to say the least, with massive reductions in drug use and addiction in recent years."

"So for us, the next step is to begin having this conversation publicly. Others need to join that growing voice in support of a new and more honest approach to drug use in Ireland, and it is on that basis that we are inviting the public to hear what we have to say. So if you want to hear more around this issue, have something to add, or indeed you completely disagree, then come along and join the conversation."

"Join us on Wednesday at 6.30pm for some hot food, and discussion starting at 7.00pm, in the Maldron Hotel, Butcher Street in Derry. The panel will include Derry City Councillor Gary Donnelly, Frankie Healy who is an activist on this issue, and Nicola Nic Gabhann, speaking on behalf of Lasair Dhearg."