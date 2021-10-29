Search

29/10/2021

29/10/2021

MLA Mark Durkan urges Eglinton residents to share views on Foyle boundary shake-up  

Reporter: Nicole Lang  

MLA Mark Durkan urges Eglinton residents to share views on Foyle boundary shake-up  

MLA Mark Durkan urges Eglinton residents to share views on Foyle boundary shake-up  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called for views on proposals laid out by the Boundary Commission. 


The proposals would see both Eglinton and Claudy moved entirely from the Foyle parliamentary constituency to East Derry in a proposed restructuring of electoral boundaries.    


The report proposes reducing the electorate of Foyle from 74,431 to 72,474.  


Harkin said: “The proposals put forward by the Boundary Commission have so far have been met with some resistance and a degree of criticism by the impacted electorate.   


“Apparently the plans are an attempt to satisfy the statutory electorate range in East Derry. The whole ward of Eglinton and Claudy will be transferred from Foyle much to the chagrin of some.

  
“Having spoken with individuals impacted by this restructuring it’s clear that many have concerns about the implications and have expressed their desire to remain within the Foyle constituency. 


“Elected representatives have built a rapport with many of their constituents, particularly in the Eglinton ward and its removal would be a great loss to Foyle.   


“The Boundary Commission is carrying out a public consultation on these changes, which will be followed by further consultations and public hearings before final recommendations are made in July 2023. 

 
“However, the SDLP are currently preparing a response to the initial consultation and are keen to hear the views of Eglinton residents by December 2021.

  
“I would urge anyone impacted to get in touch with any of the SDLP offices and have their voices heard.” 

