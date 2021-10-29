Search

29/10/2021

Tributes paid to Foyle Down Syndrome Trust member, Bronagh McLaughlin  

"She touched our hearts, brightened our minds and uplifted us all in a moment."

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust member, Bronagh McLaughlin, sadly passed away on Wednesday  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, has led tributes to Bronagh McLaughlin, who sadly passed away suddenly on Wednesday October 27. 


Bronagh, a beloved member of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. 


She was a beloved daughter of Michael and Celine, loving sister of Sharon, Janet, Seana, Celine, Michael, Damien, Colm, Emmett and the late baby Freddy. 


Mayor Warke tweeted: “I am truly heartbroken to learn about the passing of Bronagh McLaughlin.  


“Bronagh was such a kind, loving and positive individual who always had a smile on her face and a real passion for life.  


“My sincere condolences are with Bronagh's family and all at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.” 

Paying tribute on their Facebook page, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust said: “It is with a very heavy heart that Foyle Down Syndrome Trust offers its sincerest condolences to Celine and Michael McLaughlin and the wider family on the sad passing of their beautiful daughter Bronagh.

  
“We at the Trust will remember Bronagh’s wonderful smile, infectious laugh and her immeasurable enthusiasm for life all of which had a positive impact on everyone she met. 


“She touched our hearts, brightened our minds and uplifted us all in a moment and we will sorely miss her.” 


Children in Crossfire, where Bronagh volunteered, also expressed their great loss. In a post they wrote: “Everyone in Children in Crossfire is devastated at the sad passing yesterday of our beloved volunteer, Bronagh McLaughlin. 


“Bronagh helped out in our office every Thursday morning - always bringing so much love for life and love for others with her.

 
“She set an example to us all about the power of positivity. We haven't been able to enjoy Bronagh's company since the pandemic, and it breaks our hearts now that we won't get the chance to welcome her back.

  
“We will all deeply miss her warmth, her kindness, her fun and her smile. 

 
“Our thoughts today are with her parents, Celine and Michael, her brothers and sisters and all her family and friends. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.”  

