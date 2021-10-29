Urgent workforce appeal for nursing and healthcare staff for this weekend
Western Health and Social Care Trust have released an urgent appeal for anyone available to work over the weekend due to staff shortages.
In the post WHSC said: “Altnagelvin Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital have a number of unfilled nursing and health care assistant shifts from tonight until Monday.
“If you can cover a shift over the weekend and currently hold a Bank Contract, please contact the Bank Office on 028 7161 1123.
“The bank office is open 9am to 5pm today, Saturday and Sunday.
“Staff with a Trust contract should contact their own Ward and Department if they have any availability.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.