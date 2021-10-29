Mayor encourages safe and responsible Halloween 

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, is encouraging people to act responsibly and to put safety to the fore this Halloween weekend.



Further restrictions are to be lifted on Sunday and some 30,000 people are expected to descend on the city and district to enjoy some of the outdoor animation and activity over the weekend.



Mayor Warke said that while there was huge disappointment that the event could not go ahead last year, every effort was being made to ensure this year's event recreates the magic of Derry’s annual carnival, but in a safe and accessible format.



This year's theme is 'Awakening the Walled City' as the eagerly awaited festival will return once more to the city streets.



There is a carefully coordinated blend of al fresco events taking place over an extended area.



The celebrations will feature illuminations, animation and installations across key locations stretching across the city and district and into Donegal.



There is much excitement at the return of the traditional fireworks display to light up the skies once again later than normal on Halloween night.



As the final preparations get underway, Mayor Warke had a serious message for all Halloween revellers urging them to stay safe, look out for one another and if out and about in the pubs and clubs to drink responsibly.



He said: "It has been a challenging period for all of us and while we won't have the Halloween carnival parade this year and the majority of our activities are outdoors, we are encouraging people to please stay safe. This is primarily a family friendly event and we want to make sure it's an enjoyable one for all attending.



"With large numbers of people expected to come out to view the animations over the three nights I am encouraging everyone to take heed of the advice issued about traffic and travel, to follow all signage and to co-operate fully with the PSNI and stewards who will be there to ensure your safety.



"Parents please be aware of where your children are – and that's big children as well as little ones. Arrange meeting points and ensure teenagers have transport home if out with friends, and that mobile phones are charged. If consuming alcohol it is vital that you do so responsibly.



"If you're planning on dressing up, please heed the warnings about costumes, check the labelling and only buy products which meet the relevant safety requirements."



Superintendent Catherine Magee said: "With many visitors expected to the city this weekend we will be working closely with Council to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely and our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will be on patrol to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses.



"If you are concerned about anti-social behaviour in your area or would like to speak to us about any issue, please contact us on the non-emergency telephone number 101."



Dr Paul Baylis, Consultant in Emergency Care and Medicine with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, (WHSCT), said: "Halloween is traditionally an extremely busy time of the year for all the emergency services, particularly for Western Trust staff working at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.



"This year with the particular pressures and challenges faced by health care workers across the Western Trust area we are urging the public to stay safe this Halloween so as to avoiding having to attend our Emergency Departments.



"If people are using fireworks as part of the Halloween festivities, I would hope that they can enjoy them safely. Although fireworks can be entertaining and exciting, particularly for the younger members of our community, they can be extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury if not handled properly.



“It is important to remind people of how dangerous sparklers can be and that they are extremely hot for some time after the sparkler has gone out and can cause serious burns."



A number of measures have been put in place to ensure the festivities are enjoyable for everyone.



Parents should note that there are alcohol free zones throughout the city centre and Strabane town.



Traffic and Travel information detailing all road closures and traffic restrictions is available at www.derryhalloween.com



For more information on how to stay safe visit: www.derrystrabane.com/care



Concluding, Mayor Warke said: "Let us make this year's Halloween celebrations an enjoyable experience for everyone. Please heed the safety advice and consume alcohol responsibly and ensure you know where children are at all times. But most of all, enjoy!”







