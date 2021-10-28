Councillor Doyle: “PSNI District Commander Revolving Door must be addressed”
Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has revealed that the PSNI has gone through nine District Commanders in the last decade.
Councillor Doyle claims this is “proof that police don’t take relationships within the city seriously.”
He said: “The PSNI are forever telling us that ‘they listen’ yet the top job in Derry has had a revolving door of suitors in the last decade, with one District Commander only staying in the job for three months.
“This has been highlighted time and time again by members of the community who cite it as the reason relationships cannot be built with the PSNI at a senior level in the city.
“The current Commander is the ninth person in the job in ten years and many businesses, groups and individuals have repeatedly built relationships with previous commanders only to have them replaced in short succession.
“If the PSNI are serious about building relationships, they should stop using Derry as a temporary stop for senior officers.”
