£16.2m investment for Derry welcomed by Councillor Doyle 

Aontú Councillor for Derry, Emmet Doyle, has welcomed the announcement by the Treasury that three projects in the Council area have been successful in their bids for funding through the Levelling Up Fund.



The funding grants amount to just over 16 million pounds.



Councillor Doyle said: “I want to welcome the funding announcement made today and commend the three projects that secured funding.



“Our council officers have been working hard in recent months to bring these applications forward and it is to their credit that we have secured such a huge investment.



“The Daisyfield Sports Hub has secured over £4.2m, the Derg Active project secured almost £6.5m, and finally the Acorn Farm secured £5.6m.”



“These projects will transform the community infrastructure in their respective areas and this investment, the biggest to any Council area from this fund in the North will see those facilities ready to serve their areas for years to come.”



The Daisyfield Sports hub will see a development of a new single-storey sports centre including 4 block changing rooms, boxing hall, snooker club and social rooms.

A 90 x 50 m grass pitch and a seven a side floodlit synthetic pitch are also to be constructed. The project is located on the site of the existing Daisyfield Pitches off the Foyle Road.



The funds secured by the Derg active project will be invested in infrastructure to support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects and cultural and heritage assets.



The council-led project will see the development of a 4G pitch at Mitchell Park, further enhancements to the Castle Park site and improvements to The Diamond area.



Acorn Farm runs projects that teach and encourage growing produce at home. The funding will help them to expand.