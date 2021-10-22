All Derry Halloween celebrations information available on app 

With the countdown officially on ahead of Derry’s highly-anticipated Halloween celebrations, the public are being encouraged to download the free 'Whats on Derry Strabane' app to keep up to date on all the activities.



This year’s celebrations, with the theme “Awakening the Walled City,” will see an exciting programme that will span across Derry, Strabane and Donegal.



All the information on the Spirit Worlds, the firework shows, the Strabane Hay Trail, Little Horrors, and all other activities will be available on the Derry Halloween section of the 'Whats on Derry Strabane' app.



Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged everyone to download the app to make sure you don't miss out on the haunted happenings.



He said: "I'm delighted that we have the Derry Halloween app this year which will be a fantastic tool for everyone planning to be part of the Halloween activities.



"The app will be the perfect place to stay updated on everything that will be taking place across the city, district, and Donegal.



"Everything has been planned with public health and safety in mind so please follow the advice and ensure you spread your visits out across the whole Halloween weekend, wrap up warm and keep your distance from others.



"I know I am really looking forward to this year's programme and to having Halloween back in our city and district, so get the Derry Halloween app downloaded and start your planning now.”



To download the app, visit your Google Play or i0S app store and search for 'What's on Derry Strabane'



You can find out more about the full programme on derryhalloween.com