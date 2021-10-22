Search

22/10/2021

All Derry Halloween celebrations information available on app 

Public encouraged to download What's on Derry app ahead of Halloween Celebrations 

All Derry Halloween celebrations information available on app 

Public encouraged to download What's on Derry app ahead of Halloween Celebrations 

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

With the countdown officially on ahead of Derry’s highly-anticipated Halloween celebrations, the public are being encouraged to download the free 'Whats on Derry Strabane' app to keep up to date on all the activities. 


This year’s celebrations, with the theme “Awakening the Walled City,” will see an exciting programme that will span across Derry, Strabane and Donegal. 


All the information on the Spirit Worlds, the firework shows, the Strabane Hay Trail, Little Horrors, and all other activities will be available on the Derry Halloween section of the 'Whats on Derry Strabane' app. 


Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, encouraged everyone to download the app to make sure you don't miss out on the haunted happenings. 


He said: "I'm delighted that we have the Derry Halloween app this year which will be a fantastic tool for everyone planning to be part of the Halloween activities. 


"The app will be the perfect place to stay updated on everything that will be taking place across the city, district, and Donegal.

 
"Everything has been planned with public health and safety in mind so please follow the advice and ensure you spread your visits out across the whole Halloween weekend, wrap up warm and keep your distance from others. 


"I know I am really looking forward to this year's programme and to having Halloween back in our city and district, so get the Derry Halloween app downloaded and start your planning now.” 


To download the app, visit your Google Play or i0S app store and search for 'What's on Derry Strabane' 


You can find out more about the full programme on derryhalloween.com 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media