22/10/2021

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy expresses concern at failure to register teachers 

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Mr Delargy has expressed concern following reports that the General Teaching Council is still failing to register many newly qualified teachers eight weeks into term. 
The Foyle MLA said: “Reports that many newly qualified teachers still haven’t been registered by the General Teaching Council are deeply concerning.  
“Evidence of dysfunctionality and governance issues have been presented to the Education Committee on a number of occasions, but the GTC’s latest failure threatens the livelihoods of many young workers.  
“My party colleague Pat Sheehan MLA wrote to the Education Minister in August on these issues. I am deeply concerned that this issue still hasn’t been resolved.  
“Our newly qualified teachers need clarity and this needs to be resolved as quickly as possible to allow them to take up their jobs. 
“Some schools are struggling for teachers to cover shifts due to the ongoing impact of Covid19 and it’s unacceptable that the Minister is presiding over a situation where teachers are sitting on the side-lines. 
“Sinn Féin will continue to seek an urgent resolution to this issue from the Education Minister.” 
GTCNI offices remain closed with staff working remotely. The General Teaching Council NI have said that the “Registration Department phones are extremely busy at present.” 
 
The GTCNI have asked for “patience and co–operation” as they try to “maintain business as usual, as far as possible, in the present circumstances.” 

