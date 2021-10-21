New Eurospar opens on Clooney Road
A new Lynch’s Eurospar has opened its doors today at the Nicholl’s Fuel station on Clooney Road, County Derry.
The new Eurospar store has provided over 40 new jobs for the area.
The store will be open from 6am to 10pm and there is a fuel price drop today only for the opening.
Nicholl’s Fuel group are currently running a small Centra store at the site and built the new store front for lease.
The store has been lying vacant since its completion until August this year when Eurospar began work on their new store.
Nicholl Fuel Oils said: “Our friends at Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel are opening their new store today and it is awesome.
“It’s all systems go at the store right now; the new shop looks fantastic.
“There’s a real atmosphere around our Head Office today."
To celebrate the store opening, the shop is also running a competition and are giving someone the chance of winning £100 of shopping vouchers. You can enter via their Facebook page.
The Blame Game returns to BBC One Northern Ireland on November 5 at 10.35pm, with comedians Tim McGarry, Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Neil Delamere poking fun at events in the north of Ireland
Former Derry City midfielder, Aaron McEneff, signed for Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier this year. However, he has only played a total of 26 minutes in the Jambos' league campaign
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.