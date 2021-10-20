Derry café takes home top prize for best scones in the country 

The Cottage Coffee shop has bagged two awards at this year’s ‘The Dairy Council Best Scones awards’ held at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast on October 18.



The café, situated in Derry’s craft village, took home best café and the overall best scones in Northern Ireland.



It was the first time the event has taken place with over 107 businesses entering the competition.



Henk Swiegers, owener of the The Cottage Coffee shop, and his team were shortlisted to 15 finalists for the final round after customers voted for their favourite applicants.



Three judges visited all those shortlisted to try their scones as well as decide the three main categories, best café, best hotel and best restaurant.



Michelle Devine, an employee at the café and the person behind baking the award winning scones said: “We won a plaque for the best café as well as the overall Best Scone Northern Ireland plaque.

"We also won £1000, which will be used to treat all of the staff who worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic.



“We are extremely thankful to all our customers who voted for us and got us through to the final in this competition.

"We are also very grateful for their continued support throughout the pandemic.

“We are delighted to have won these awards considering the stiff competition from long established businesses.



“Hopefully these awards will help us to continue to flourish in these difficult times.”



The Cottage opened in March of 2019. It opened as mainly a craft shop but the coffee shop is part of the main business.

