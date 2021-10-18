Musgrave seeking North West applicants for their newly developed Apprenticeship Scheme

Musgrave Group are looking for new talent to join their business and be a part of the company’s newly developed Apprenticeship Scheme.



The scheme will involve learning on-the-job customer service skills, bespoke training and working as part of the team across the North West.



Successful applicants will be fully supported by the store team in partnership with People 1st.



The company are offering contracts with a minimum of 21 hours that are paid weekly.



Other benefits include a pension scheme, 10% discount in-store, employee assistance programmes and access to the Musgrave Affinity Scheme granting discount on thousands of products and services across the UK and Ireland.



Apprentices are being recruited in stores across the North West including Centra Buncrana Road, Centra Claudy, Supervalu Strabane, and more.



Musgrave group are Ireland’s leading food retailer and wholesaler and with their retail partners currently support more than 41,000 jobs, in more than 1,400 stores, warehouses and offices.



All applicants must be between the ages of 16-24. To apply, submit your CV to p.long@people-1st.ie or t.bruce@people-1st.ie.



The closing date for applications is 30th November 2021.