'Mass gathering' planned for Derry's Climate Change Day of Action

On November 6th people from Derry and the North West are urged to join a 'mass gathering' in Waterloo Place as part of the global day of action coinciding with the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) happening in Glasgow from the 31st October to the 12th November.

Local climate and environmental campaigners recently formed a Derry/North West COP26 Climate Action organising hub geared towards organising actions on the 6th November and during the two week UN conference.

Representatives from the Derry/North West COP26 Climate Action said:

‘So far governments have done too little, too late, colluding with corporations and continuing the exploitation of workers and the planet. We urge everyone who understands the threat posed by climate change to join protests because it is only through the mass mobilisation that we can build the kind of pressure needed for urgent, radical and systemic action to address the climate crisis.’

At September’s full meeting, Derry and Strabane Council backed People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill's motion calling for support for the 6th of November Global Day of Action in Derry and across these islands.

Cllr O'Neill said, ‘The decisions made at COP26 will shape how governments respond, or not, to the climate crisis. Westminster, the Stormont Executive and the Dáil governments have failed to take the urgent and radical action needed. People power is the key to forcing decision makers away from Government’s do-nothing systemic approach, focusing only on individual actions. The systemic change needed to avert catastrophic climate change actually has the potential to improve the quality of life for the vast majority of people on the planet."