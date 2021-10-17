Search

17/10/2021

'Mass gathering' planned for Derry's Climate Change Day of Action

Event to take place in Waterloo Place in city centre

'Mass gathering' planned for Derry's Climate Change Day of Action

Reporter:

staff reporter

On November 6th people from Derry and the North West are urged to join a 'mass gathering' in Waterloo Place as part of the global day of action coinciding with the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) happening in Glasgow from the 31st October to the 12th November. 

Local climate and environmental campaigners recently formed a Derry/North West COP26 Climate Action organising hub geared towards organising actions on the 6th November and during the two week UN conference.

Representatives from the Derry/North West COP26 Climate Action said:

 ‘So far governments have done too little, too late, colluding with corporations and continuing the exploitation of workers and the planet. We urge everyone who understands the threat posed by climate change to join protests because it is only through the mass mobilisation that we can build the kind of pressure needed for urgent, radical and systemic action to address the climate crisis.’

At September’s full meeting, Derry and Strabane Council backed People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill's motion calling for support for the 6th of November Global Day of Action in Derry and across these islands.

Cllr O'Neill said, ‘The decisions made at COP26 will shape how governments respond, or not, to the climate crisis. Westminster, the Stormont Executive and the Dáil governments have failed to take the urgent and radical action needed. People power is the key to forcing decision makers away from Government’s do-nothing  systemic approach, focusing only on individual actions. The systemic change needed to avert catastrophic climate change actually has the potential to improve the quality of life for the vast majority of people on the planet."

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media