Search

15/10/2021

“Their shouts of slogans and graphic imagery that distort reality is causing real psychological damage.” 

MLA, Sinead McLaughlin calls for a stop to extreme pro-life protests as she addressed Stormont in support of MLA , Claire Bailey's Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill 

“Their shouts of slogans and graphic imagery that distort reality is causing real psychological damage.” 

MLA, Sinead McLaughlin addressed Stormont in support of MLA , Claire Bailey's Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill 

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Sinead McLaughlin, MLA, condemned the actions of extreme Pro-Life protestors as she spoke at Parliament on Wednesday and declared “safe access zones for abortion services are long overdue.” 


"I have repeatedly raised the issue with the PSNI,” she said, “Its response is always the same: it acknowledges the hurt that the behaviour causes to members of our community, but it does not have the legal powers to act on it. 


"That is why the Bill is so vital: it lays down provisions that will help to protect people from these extremists — and they are extremists.  


“I know that many Members who identify as 'pro-life' would certainly distance themselves from their behaviour."

 
The Bill, if passed by Parliament, will require the Department of Health to establish safe access zones for premises providing abortion services and will criminalise acts within 'a safe access zone which may have the effect of preventing or impeding access to the premises, or influencing, harassing, alarming or distressing persons accessing the premises'. 


McLaughlin then read out testimonies that Alliance for Choice had gathered from those who had witnessed or been victim of the anti-abortion protests outside clinics.  


Women trying to access the healthcare at clinics are often subject to posters and signs of dismembered babies, hateful and cruel name-calling and the entrances and pavements to clinics being physically blocked as they try to access clinics.  


This has led many seeking treatment to leave the clinics and, on some occasions, not even attempt to access them. 


One testimony read: “I was so afraid of them that I got a taxi straight from the airport straight to the door of the clinic and got picked up to leave the same way. 


Another read: “I feel extremely intimidated. I have PSTD from a complicated birth after I suffered a miscarriage and these images are so traumatising.” 


McLaughlin tweeted after: “Everyone has a right to protest, but to hinder access to healthcare is unconscionable. 


“Anti-vax protestors distribute inaccurate information and block access to healthcare which receives widespread condemnation, including from Minister Swann.


“Anti-choice protestors distribute misleading info and block access to healthcare and it receives widespread silence. 


“Both are unacceptable.” 


McLaughlin went on to thank Claire Bailey for bringing the bill forward as well as Alliance for Choice for "the vital work they do on the ground.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media