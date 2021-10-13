Search

13/10/2021

Derry man runs 100 miles in 24 hours to raise £20k for wheelchair accessible vehicle for Belmont Cottages

Seamus Crossan ran 100 miles in 24 hours to raise £20k for Belmont Cottages

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Seamus Crossan ran 100 miles over 24 hours between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September 2021.  


The 45-year-old has been fundraising to buy a wheelchair accessible vehicle for the residents at Belmont Cottages. 


He trained rigorously for months to prepare himself for the challenge. 


Seamus, an avid runner, has been running a minimum of 5k every day consecutively since 2019. 


Speaking of his running he said: “I wanted my challenge to continue to mean something when I ran to 1000 days. 


“I had been injured for the end of 2018 and then I planned to do RED January, Run Every Day in January in 2019. 


“I completed January and my mate Stephen suggested we do February too so it just spiraled from there.

“I kept planning milestones after that; one year, then 500 days, and then two years.  


“Once two years were completed, I decided I was going to do a fundraiser and aimed to get to 1000 days and run 100 miles on the last day.” 


Seamus, who is a manager at Apex Housing Association, who manage Belmont Cottages, decided to fundraise for the cottages after a difficult time for the residents as a result of the pandemic. 


“The last 18 months have been extremely difficult and challenging for the residents of Belmont Cottages due to the COVID restrictions.  


“We had limited use of transport for residents due to the restrictions and this caused a lot of challenges and difficulties.  


“We wanted to raise funds to get ourselves a wheelchair accessible people carrier to allow the freedom to get out and about without relying on others.” 


Seamus has smashed his target for the much-needed vehicle as the public continue to donate. 


Apex Housing Association tweeted: “We’re so proud of this man! Big thanks to everyone who supported his fundraising efforts over the last few months!” 


Seamus added: “I want to give a massive thank you to the team in the background and to Star Running Club. 


“Thank you to everyone that donated, cheered us on, or ran with us over the 24 hours.  


“A special mention of thanks to my best mate Stephen Quigley, who also ran every mile with me, I couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help and support.  


“We at Belmont Cottages were overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the Derry public to help us achieve and raise more than expected. We have received almost £20,000 to date from that fundraiser.” 


To support Seamus and Belmont Cottages donate via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/belmont-cottages 

