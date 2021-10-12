Jimmy Carr, Rob Beckett, Nathan Carter and many more set to take to the Derry stage

Now that social distancing is no longer required in theatres, the Millennium Forum is welcoming customers once again for some much-needed fun and entertainment after 18 months of closure.



The North West’s leading venue has a wide range of entertainment lined up in the coming months with much loved comedians and musicians alike returning to the Derry stage.



The recently launched Autumn/Winter season is packed with well-known faces and beloved shows.



First off, Neil Delamere, star of BBC’s The Blame Game, Fighting Talk and the Newsquiz returns to the Forum stage with his brand-new show on Friday October 29.



Colin Murphy, star of the award-winning Blame Game, brings his new show, Colinization, on Saturday November 6.



The ‘terribly funny’, Jimmy Carr, is also back with his new show that contains jokes of all kind of terrible things. Jimmy performs on Thursday November 18.



Fellow 8 out of 10 cats star, Rob Beckett will make his Forum debut on Friday November 26 with his new stand-up tour.



For Derry’s country music lovers, A Night with the Country Stars is back on Monday October 18 featuring John McNicholl and others.



The Magic of Motown arrives on Sunday October 24, celebrating the music of legendary artists such as Diana Ross, The Jackson Five, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more.



Philomena Begley makes her return to the stage on Wednesday November 3.



Johnny McEvoy returns on Friday November 12 for a special evening of music spanning his fifty-year career.



Seen by over 300,000 live fans, The Legends of American Country will deliver another fantastic night of memorable Country classics on Saturday December 4.



Last but not least, the ever-popular Nathan Carter is back to delight his many local fans on Friday December 10.



Classical music returns just in time for Christmas when the Ulster Orchestra brings their Magic of Christmas show on Tuesday December 21 with an enchanting programme.



Tickets for all of the above shows are now available from the Millennium Forum Box Office or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.



The Millennium Forum has implemented a range of Covid safety procedures to ensure the safe return of events.