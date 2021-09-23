Search

23/09/2021

Next season of Derry Girls to be its last

Season 3 of Derry Girls is coming

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

The much loved Channel 4 show, Derry Girls, is to return for a third and final season.


The show, which follows the life of five teenagers as they grow up in 1990s Northern Ireland, is written and created by Derry's own Lisa McGee.


McGee grew up in Derry and told fans today that the show was "a love letter" to her home and the people who shaped her.


In a poignant statement on Twitter she wrote: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry girls is a coming of age story.


"It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved.


"I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us."


McGee went on to thank Channel 4 and Hat Trick productions for supporting and helping create her vision.


McGee's closing statement told fans that while this is the end of the show for the characters, it may not be the end of their story.

