Support urged for weekend charity walk up Scalp Mountain near Derry

A charity walk up Scalp Mountain near Derry will take place this Sunday, September 26.

The event has been organised by Concern Worldwide which has experienced a 'very difficult' year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has restricted the activities of many voluntary groups and Concern is no exception.

Mick Conway, from Concern, said: “We had to cancel last year’s walk due to the Covid restrictions. This was a big blow as the walk is our major fund raising event. Fortunately, our bookshop in Ferryquay Street has reopened and is being very well supported.”

The decision by the British Government to reduce its contribution to development aid from 0.7% to 0.5%. was a hammer blow to many of Concern’s programmes in the 23 countries in which they work. Local contributions have, therefore, gained greater significance.

Mr Conway added: “News bulletins make difficult to avoid the problems throughout the world. Afghanistan is just the latest example. Unimaginable problems quickly fade from our consciousness: earth- quakes and hurricanes in Haiti, war in Syria, religious persecution of the Rohingya in Bangladesh.

“For the vast majority of people in these situations these disasters are beyond their control. In our more fortunate circumstances they are beyond our experience or imagination. With our help Concern can continue to support a wide variety of programmes helping many people throughout the world.

“Concern prides itself on the efficient transfer of the money they raise to those in most need around the world. Concern has always placed huge emphasis on relieeing hunger. Hunger is an immediate problems but its long term affects have lifetime consequences for individuals and whole societies.

“In Chad, Niger and Bangladesh, food programmes tackle food insecurity. In Somalia, there is special emphasis in health education. Research is being funded in Sierra Leaone to improve the delivery of educaction in schools. In Kenya Concern is supporting a scheme to produce medical equipment suitable for local needs.

“Afghanistan is currently top of the news agenda. Concern has being working there for many years and continues with its work in spite of the difficulties. Donations to the current Afghanistan appeal can be made through the website: concern.org. uk or in our bookshop in Ferryquay Street.

Urging support for Sunday's walk, Mr Conway said: “You can make your own contribution by supporting our walk on September 26. The walk begins at the foot of Scalp Mountain above Burnfoot. Signposts will direct those taking part. Starting times are from 12.00 noon to 2.00pm. Car parking is available.

“Given the nature, of the event there should be minimum risk of Covid-19. There is a good road to the summit and although steep the walk should take no more than an hour-and-a-half. There are spectacular views of Derry and Donegal all the way .

“There is no guarantee as to the weather so suitable clothing is advised. Family groups are very welcome. There will be a voluntary collection of donations.”