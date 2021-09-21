Derry’s first ever recovery walk to take place this weekend

Derry’s first ever recovery walk to take place in the city this weekend
The ‘Recovery Walk’ is set to take place in the city on Saturday 25 September to highlight the work and services available in Derry for addiction and recovery.
Donation buckets will be available on the day and all the money raised will go to Northlands Centre, White Oaks Centre and ARC Fitness.
Everyone is welcome at the walk which will commence at 11am at ARC Fitness. The walkers will then head to the peace bridge and back down to ARC Fitness.
Karen Mullan, MLA, tweeted; “The walk is a reminder that no one is alone in their journey of recovery.
“Well done to all the organisers, particularly Tazmin White, who had been championing to do a walk.
