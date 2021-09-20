Killer drivers: families protest outside Derry courthouse demanding stricter sentencing

Families who have lost loved ones to so-called 'killer drivers' are currently protesting outside Derry's Bishop Street Courthouse.



They are demanding stricter sentencing for those responsible for the deaths of their family members and are seeking more support for the families of those killed as they prepare for court and life after their loss.



The maximum sentence for dangerous driving in Northern Ireland is 14 years. However, many receive a suspended sentence.



Christopher Sherrard, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said: “This is the first of four protests we will be having.



“Our families have all lost someone on the roads. In some of the cases, the families end up having to go to court. The fatality didn’t happen at the fault of their loved one, but somebody else."