Derry International Choir Festival calls for choirs across the world to join its global virtual trail

The City of Derry International Choir Festival is calling out to choirs across the world to join them in a Virtual Choral Trail.

Local, national and international choirs can get involved in the festival’s line up by submitting a three-to-five minute video of their best performance by 30 September.

The videos will be aired online during the 5-day festival from 20-24 October.

20,000 people viewed the group's Virtual Choral Trail last year.

The virtual line-up has a host of performances including Grammy award-winners and exclusive global premiere performances.



The festival boasts a variety of music from sacred and spiritual to pop, jazz and funk.





There will be a mix of in-person and virtual events across the city.

The festival is also hopeful that choirs throughout the island of Ireland will return for a day of competitions in various categories coming together for the brand-new Choir of the Festival competition.

CoDICF is one of the leading choir festivals globally and the only event of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Introduced in 2020, the Virtual Choral Trail was part of the hugely successful and entirely digital programme of musical and choral events, featuring 40 choirs from 12 countries over six continents.

CoDICF Artistic Director, Dónal Doherty, said: “The Virtual Choral Trail is open to all choirs of any size, musical style and make-up from anywhere in the world and provides a unique opportunity to be a part of our sensational festival.

“Last year we welcomed choirs from as far away as Colombia, Nigeria and Australia and this year we hope to have even more choirs involved from all corners of the globe.

“Whether you are part of a professional choir, a workplace choir or community choir anywhere in the world, we encourage you to get involved and to share a performance that will be enjoyed by a global audience.”



To submit a video for the 2021 Virtual Choral Trail visit: www.derrychoirfest.com/2021-festival/take-part

For more details on this year’s programme and events visit www.derrychoirfest.com